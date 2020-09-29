Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 4,529 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of MGE Energy worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $63.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $83.26. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. MGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.