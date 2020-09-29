Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 355,336 Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,543,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Fluor Co. (NEW) worth $18,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 235,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

NYSE:FLR opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.76.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

