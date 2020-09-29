Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,658 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.92% of Associated Banc worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,601,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after acquiring an additional 440,590 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 3,201,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,038,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,793,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,956,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 302,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Associated Banc stock opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Associated Banc had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $448.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

In related news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $25,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,873. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

