Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,523 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.03% of NetScout Systems worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 181.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

