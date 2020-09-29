Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.53 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Innospec worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $244.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.65 million. Innospec had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

IOSP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $642,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,195 shares in the company, valued at $13,741,822.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

