Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.57 Million Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 129,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195,271 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 74.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,670,255.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.60% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

