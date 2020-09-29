Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,329 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $18,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $7,432,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $629,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 609.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 291,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,372,000 after buying an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 6.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIC. SunTrust Banks upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

NYSE:MIC opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

