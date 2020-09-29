Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.19 Million Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.16% of Compass Minerals International worth $19,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 45.5% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $49,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.69. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.