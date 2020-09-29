Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.30 Million Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,757 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.84% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $19,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 131.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 90.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 9,531.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

SWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.21. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $254.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

