Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $19.38 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,125 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Fabrinet worth $19,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $716,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 172.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $4,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock opened at $63.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.86 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,878. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

