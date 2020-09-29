Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of AutoNation worth $19,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at $612,504,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AutoNation by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,428,000 after buying an additional 602,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,771,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,560,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoNation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,118,000 after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after buying an additional 202,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation stock opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average is $42.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 90,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total transaction of $4,992,320.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,753 shares in the company, valued at $15,542,932.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,685 shares of company stock worth $7,383,022. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

