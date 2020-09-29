Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 35,316 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,316 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Howard Hughes worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 1,415.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 76,212 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Howard Hughes by 76.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. Howard Hughes Corp has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.81. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.