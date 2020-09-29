Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.29% of Mueller Industries worth $19,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $794,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 214,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

MLI opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.93. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $500.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.