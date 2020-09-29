Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,235 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $18,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 242.6% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,426,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,377,000 after buying an additional 2,426,137 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth about $52,029,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the second quarter worth about $43,819,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 44.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,731,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,571,000 after buying an additional 1,141,441 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 16.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,753,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,918,000 after buying an additional 1,086,369 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.21. Advanced Disposal Services had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.99 million. Analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

