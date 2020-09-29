Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,594 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,594 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Franklin Electric worth $19,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

FELE opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,154.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,107 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

