Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,159 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,159 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Stepan worth $19,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.01. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $118.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.60.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $48,513.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,407.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,777 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $1,246,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,835,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

