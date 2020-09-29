Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,295 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $19,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 609,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,064,000 after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 637,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 143,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter.

BECN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Shares of BECN opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $36.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

