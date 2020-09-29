Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 70,085 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,233,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $19,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 391.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4,591.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman purchased 5,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $81,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

JEF opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

