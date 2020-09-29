Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,898 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of AGCO worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in AGCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in AGCO by 9.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AGCO by 806.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in AGCO by 510.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BofA Securities raised shares of AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 102.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. AGCO Co. has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.