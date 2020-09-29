Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 922,728 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,029,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 922,728 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.91% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,589,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,762,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 477.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,018,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,497 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter worth $41,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,064,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 52,441 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 8,680 shares of company stock worth $85,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

NYSE APLE opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

