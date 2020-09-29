Cintas Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cintas in a research note issued on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.11.

Shares of CTAS opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $323.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.69. Cintas has a 52-week low of $154.33 and a 52-week high of $344.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Cintas by 50.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 197,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,808 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 40.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 15.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.