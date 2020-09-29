CoinPoker Trading 24.7% Higher Over Last Week (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $980,931.98 and approximately $6,338.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Allcoin.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker’s launch date was October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 280,739,379 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,140,677 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinPoker Token Trading

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

