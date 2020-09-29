CoinUs Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $210,453.17 and approximately $89.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001540 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000506 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000735 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

