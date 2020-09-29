Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM) Trading 2.9% Higher

Confederation Minerals Ltd (CVE:CFM) shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 15,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.49.

About Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM)

Confederation Minerals Ltd., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold projects. It holds a 70% interest in the Newman Todd project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario; and a 35% interest in certain other claims adjacent to the Newman Todd project.

