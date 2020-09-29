Contentos Trading Up 15% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. Contentos has a total market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006971 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.61 or 0.04788618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056838 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033864 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 13,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,242,836,018 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.