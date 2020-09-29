Contrasting Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) & Catalyst Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceapro has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Catalyst Biosciences and Ceapro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ceapro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 382.76%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Ceapro.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Ceapro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 9,597.41 -$55.18 million ($4.60) -0.95 Ceapro $9.71 million 4.15 -$850,000.00 N/A N/A

Ceapro has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and Ceapro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences N/A -53.48% -44.85% Ceapro 14.39% 9.67% 8.02%

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing Dalcinonacog alfa, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; CB 2679d-GT, a FIX gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technology and the application of this technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources. Its extracts are also used in cosmeceutical, nutraceutical, and therapeutics products for humans and animals. The company specializes in natural product chemistry, microbiology, biochemistry, immunology, and process engineering in the fields of active ingredients, biopharmaceuticals, and drug-delivery solutions. Ceapro was founded on January 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

