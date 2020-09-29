Contrasting Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) & Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tcr2 Therapeutics and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tcr2 Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 62.41%. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.83%. Given Tcr2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tcr2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.5% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of Tcr2 Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Tcr2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$47.60 million ($4.62) -4.24 Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 1,045.95 -$49.98 million ($2.63) -6.96

Tcr2 Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellular Biomedicine Group. Cellular Biomedicine Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tcr2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tcr2 Therapeutics and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tcr2 Therapeutics N/A -38.18% -36.39% Cellular Biomedicine Group N/A -106.54% -58.31%

Summary

Tcr2 Therapeutics beats Cellular Biomedicine Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tcr2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. The company was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases. The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

