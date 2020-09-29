Corestate Capital (CCAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corestate Capital (ETR: CCAP) recently:

9/16/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Corestate Capital was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR CCAP traded up €0.87 ($1.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €17.54 ($20.64). 99,702 shares of the company were exchanged. Corestate Capital Holding SA has a 52-week low of €13.78 ($16.21) and a 52-week high of €45.80 ($53.88). The firm has a market cap of $376.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.10.

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

