Corex Gold (CVE:CGE) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Corex Gold (CVE:CGE) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 70,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 115,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13.

Corex Gold Company Profile (CVE:CGE)

Corex Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Santana Project, which covers approximately 7,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

