Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) Trading 1.4% Higher

Costar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSTI) shares shot up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Costar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Costar Technologies (OTCMKTS:CSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.64 million during the quarter.

Costar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSTI)

Costar Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of products for the video surveillance and machine vision markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Costar Video Systems, CohuHD Costar, and Other. Its products include surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders, and high speed domes, as well as industrial vision products to observe production and assembly lines.

