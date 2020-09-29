Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2021 earnings at $9.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $349.62 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $363.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $178,629,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,537,077 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,013,000 after acquiring an additional 572,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after acquiring an additional 551,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,414,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $403,397,000 after purchasing an additional 532,443 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 894,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,071,000 after purchasing an additional 470,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $5,915,919. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

