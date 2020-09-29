Craig Hallum Increases Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Price Target to $13.00

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Ethanol in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ PEIX traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 562,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,411. The company has a market cap of $377.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

In other Pacific Ethanol news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 10,000 shares of Pacific Ethanol stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $38,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,743.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

