Craig Hayman Sells 62,168 Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider Craig Hayman sold 62,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,750 ($62.07), for a total value of £2,952,980 ($3,858,591.40).

AVV opened at GBX 4,828 ($63.09) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,717.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,029.37. AVEVA Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.09).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVV. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,400 ($44.43) to GBX 3,900 ($50.96) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,775 ($49.33) to GBX 4,125 ($53.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,770 ($49.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,600 ($60.11) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,209 ($55.00).

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

