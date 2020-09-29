Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Credit Acceptance worth $14,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 40.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $516,137,000 after acquiring an additional 353,091 shares during the last quarter. Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,036,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,587,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the last quarter. RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 43.6% during the second quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 183,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,679,000 after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9.3% during the second quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 570,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after acquiring an additional 48,601 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $1,026,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.96, for a total value of $1,041,906.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,776,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,966,742.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,329 shares of company stock valued at $13,529,755 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CACC shares. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $321.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.12. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $199.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 21.20 and a current ratio of 21.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $401.82 and a 200 day moving average of $377.31.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

