Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.65 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) received a €3.65 ($4.29) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NOKIA. Barclays set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.11 ($4.83).

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

