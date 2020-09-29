CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Trading 6.8% Higher

CreditRiskMonitor.Com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.19 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About CreditRiskMonitor.Com (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc provides interactive business-to-business Internet-based services for corporate credit and procurement professionals worldwide. It publishes commercial credit reports of public and private companies, which features the analysis of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analyses, FRISK scores, PAYCE reports, and Altman Z default scores, as well as issuer ratings of Moody's Investors Service, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch Ratings.

