Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0427 on Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 23.4% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $5,967.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $516.67 or 0.04808793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056826 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033876 BTC.

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,944 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

