CVCoin (CVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $691,952.21

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0559 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HADAX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. CVCoin has a total market cap of $691,952.21 and $30,726.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, HADAX, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

