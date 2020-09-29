DAD (DAD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002309 BTC on popular exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAD has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043040 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004849 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $514.11 or 0.04786701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033862 BTC.

DAD Token Profile

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.