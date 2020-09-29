DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Shares Down 0.8%

DATATRAK International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $5.95. 619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. DATATRAK International had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 2.80%.

DATATRAK International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DTRK)

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.