DecentBet Trading Down 5.6% This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $262,289.86 and approximately $352.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.04743656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033774 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DBET is a token. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

