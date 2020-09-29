Dero Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Dero has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00005189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $5.61 million and approximately $451,172.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,049,320 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

