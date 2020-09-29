Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the August 31st total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Destination XL Group has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 80.34% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 366,700 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 579,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

