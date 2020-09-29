Dether (DTH) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Dether has a market capitalization of $773,346.23 and $1,146.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Dether has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043011 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $516.18 or 0.04804684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00056846 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033833 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dether is dether.io. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

