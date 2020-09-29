Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,810 ($36.72) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,845 ($50.24) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($42.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.75) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($38.68) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,883.53 ($37.68).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,675 ($34.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,571.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,674.57. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,369.50 ($44.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.66.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,630 ($34.37) per share, with a total value of £8,284.50 ($10,825.17). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.72), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,470.56). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 641 shares of company stock worth $1,667,442.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

