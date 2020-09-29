DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) Short Interest Up 75.3% in September

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the August 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

DPHC stock opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. DiamondPeak has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

Get DiamondPeak alerts:

About DiamondPeak

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondPeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.