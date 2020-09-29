DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR stock opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.70.

About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Retail Business and Tenant Leasing Business segments. The Retail Business segment operates convenience and discount stores, and general discount stores, which sell electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion goods, sporting goods, leisure equipment, do-it-yourself (DIY) products, and others.

