DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2G) Trading Down 28%

DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2G)’s share price fell 28% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). 9,650 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,855% from the average session volume of 244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.93. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94.

