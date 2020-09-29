Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Hits $0.0632 on Major Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $25,246.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, CoinExchange, IDEX and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01585291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00180984 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,977,802 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin, Tidex, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, Allcoin, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

