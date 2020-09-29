DREP Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One DREP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $14.17 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00090891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.01587379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180683 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 tokens. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

